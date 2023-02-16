Average Riverside County Gas Price Rises to Highest Amount Since Dec. 7

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County rose Thursday for the 16th consecutive day and 17th time in 18 days, increasing 2.5 cents to $4.616, its highest amount since Dec. 7.

The average price has risen 18.9 cents over the past 18 days, including 1.1 cents Wednesday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 8.4 cents more than one week ago and 24.4 cents higher than one month ago, but 7.2 cents less than one year ago.

The average price has dropped $1.757 since rising to a record $6.373 on Oct. 5.

The national average price rose four-tenths of a cent for the second consecutive day following a 17-day streak of decreases totaling 9.6 cents. The average price of $3.422 is 1.5 cents less than one week ago and 9.2 cents lower than one year ago, but 11.7 cents more than one month ago.

The national average price has dropped $1.594 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14.

