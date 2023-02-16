Discounted Tickets Available For Returning Riverside County Fair, Date Fest

INDIO (CNS) – Thursday is the last day to buy discounted tickets for the Riverside County Fair and National Date Festival — featuring rides, food and musical entertainment — which returns to Indio Friday after a three-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cinnamon rolls, funnel cakes and deep-fried twinkies are all the classic fair foods that will be available throughout the festivities set to begin at 3 p.m. Friday and to continue the following days from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. until Feb. 26, according festival organizers.

Admission tickets for adults, seniors and kids (ages 6 through 12) are available for $10 at Datefest.org/p/tickets–deals. Children 5 and under get in free, along with veterans plus three guests with proper identification.

“Season passes and carnival wristbands will not be available for purchase after midnight tonight,” festival officials said in a statement. “This is the last chance to save, as prices go up at the gate.”

Starting Friday, tickets will be $15 for adults, $12 for kids and $13 for seniors at the gate. Carnival wristbands and season passes are each available for $30 online, but will sell for up to $37 starting Friday.

Admission includes access to several shows including the Sea Lion Splash, Balloonacy, BMX Stunts, Pirate Ship, Pig Races, Hypnotist, The Wilder and Aladdin.

Other attractions scheduled throughout the 10-day festival include the President’s Day Grand Parade through downtown Indio, the Arabian Nights Musical Pageant, a Demo Derby, a ProRodeo, petting zoos, pop-up shops and exhibits.

Musical performances over the two weekends will begin Saturday with a Tejano Fest, followed by Pancho Barraza Sunday. Flo Rida, The Fray, Mariachi Sol de Mexico de Jose Hernandez and a Rock Fest are scheduled for the closing weekend.

For tickets and more information, go to http://www.datefest.org.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.