Record Low Temperature Reported in San Jacinto

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – A record low minimum temperature was reported in San Jacinto, according to the National Weather Service.

It was 31 in San Jacinto on Wednesday, tying a record low minimum temperature set in 1989.

Highs in the Riverside metropolitan area were in the upper 50s Wednesday, with lows in the mid-30s. The mercury will begin a grudging climb Thursday and Friday, with daytime temps in the mid-60s and overnight lows in the low 40s.

The temperature band is expected to be roughly the same in the Coachella Valley. However, in the Temecula Valley, daytime highs will struggle to top 60 from Wednesday to Friday, with lows in the upper 30s.

According to NWS prognostication charts, a trough of low pressure will drag across the region, with a cold front ahead of it, Saturday and Sunday, but precipitation is currently forecast to be minimal.

