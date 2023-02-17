Desert Hot Springs City Manager Resigns, Interim City Manager Appointed

DESERT HOT SPRINGS (CNS) – Desert Hot Springs appointed an interim City Manager following the sudden resignation of Luke Rainey, city officials said Friday.

After serving Desert Hot Springs for more than 15 years in a multitude of capacities, including in his position as City Manager since 2021, Rainey resigned Thursday, effective immediately, according to a statement from the city Desert Hot Springs. The reason for his resignation was not immediately known.

“The City Council is grateful for many years of dedicated service that Luke provided to the city and wishes him well into the future,” according to a statement from the council.

Doria Wilms was unanimously voted in and appointed interim City Manager during a special meeting the same day by the City Council.

Mayor Scott Matas said in a statement that while Wilms maintains continuity in City Hall, they will focus on recruiting the next City Manager.

“The City Council has full confidence in Doria’s experience and ability to lead staff and continue the forward momentum in our city,” Matas said. “As a lifelong resident of Desert Hot Springs, she brings a tremendous amount of institutional knowledge and passion, which is reflected in her decision-making and interactions with the community and stakeholders.”

Wilms began working with the city as a Deputy City Clerk in 2015 and worked her way up with her prior appointment being in 2021 into the position of a Deputy City Manager.

“I am honored to be appointed as the interim City Manager and under the leadership of the City Council I look forward to working beside a team of dedicated staff and the community as we continue to move Desert Hot Springs forward,” Wilms said in a statement.

