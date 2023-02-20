3 People Injured in Perris Two-Vehicle Collision

PERRIS (CNS) – Three people suffered minor to serious injuries Monday in a two-vehicle collision in Perris.

According to the Riverside County Fire Department, the crash was reported around noon at the intersection of Harley Knox Boulevard and Indian Avenue.

One person with serious injuries had to be extricated from the wreckage, fire officials said. Two other people suffered minor injuries and a fourth person escaped injury.

All three victims were taken to a hospital.

No further information was immediately available.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.