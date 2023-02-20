Motorcyclist Sustains Life-Threatening Injuries in Jurupa Valley

JURUPA VALLEY (CNS) – A motorcyclist traveling at a high speed suffered life-threatening injuries after losing control and striking a pole and fire hydrant in Jurupa Valley, authorities said Monday.

The crash occurred around 11 p.m. Sunday on Limonite Avenue near the intersection of Bain Street, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

The motorcyclist was traveling eastbound on Limonite Avenue at high speeds and was thrown off the bike, said Sgt. Ronald Smith.

Deputies found the victim unconscious with major injuries and transported the biker to a hospital, said Smith. The victim’s identity was not disclosed pending further investigation.

Anyone with information was urged to contact Deputy Linfoot of the Jurupa Valley sheriff’s station at 951-955-2600, or the Riverside County sheriff’s office at 951-776-1099.

