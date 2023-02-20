Riverside County Fair and National Date Festival to Host Presidents Day Parade

INDIO (CNS) – The Riverside County Fair and National Date Festival and Supervisor V. Manuel Perez will host the county’s Presidents Day Grand Parade Monday in Indio.

The parade, which will begin at 9 a.m. at the intersection of Miles Avenue and Deglet Noor, will feature school marching bands, charros, dance groups and classic cars, according to Perez. The Coachella Valley Firebirds’ mascot, Fuego, will serve as the grand marshal this year.

“With the brand new Acrisure Arena in the heart of the Coachella Valley, we have a team to unite behind, the Coachella Valley Firebirds, the first professional hockey team in Riverside County,” Perez said. “Fuego is an ambassador for the Firebirds and also for our community, representing the nine Coachella Valley cities, unincorporated communities and Riverside County as a whole.”

Firebirds team President Steve Fraser will ride alongside Fuego in the parade, Perez said.

The floats will continue east to Oasis Street from Miles Avenue, with the parade ending inside the fairgrounds.

Admission tickets to the fair are $15 for adults, $12 for kids and $13 for seniors at the gate, according to festival organizers. Children 5 and under get in free, along with veterans plus three guests with proper identification.

The festival festivities will continue from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. until Feb. 26.

For tickets and more information, go to http://www.datefest.org.

