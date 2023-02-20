Riverside County Gas Prices Rise for 19th Straight Day

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County rose for the 19th consecutive day Sunday, increasing 1.7 cents to $4.698.

The average price is the highest it’s been since Dec. 5, and is 13.2 cents more than one week ago and 32.2 cents higher than one month ago, but four- tenths of a cent less than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

It is still $1.675 less than the record $6.373 on Oct. 5, 2022.

The national average price dropped four-tenths of a cent to $3.413. It is six-tenths of a cent less than one week ago, 3.4 cents more than one month ago, and 11.6 cents less than one year ago. The national average price has dropped $1.603 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14.

