Riverside County Gas Prices Rise for 19th Straight Day

City News Service Pristine Villarreal

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County rose for the 19th consecutive day Sunday, increasing 1.7 cents to $4.698.

The average price is the highest it’s been since Dec. 5, and is 13.2 cents more than one week ago and 32.2 cents higher than one month ago, but four- tenths of a cent less than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

It is still $1.675 less than the record $6.373 on Oct. 5, 2022.

The national average price dropped four-tenths of a cent to $3.413. It is six-tenths of a cent less than one week ago, 3.4 cents more than one month ago, and 11.6 cents less than one year ago. The national average price has dropped $1.603 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.

Trending Now

Follow us on Facebook

Privacy Policy

Suscribe Form Desktop

CONTACT US!

Submit your suggestions and questions

Nbc Palm Spring Logo

Download our App

Apple Store Logo

Play Store Logo