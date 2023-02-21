Beaumont House Fire Displaces Two People

Pristine Villarreal

BEAUMONT (CNS) – Flames engulfed the garage of a Beaumont house and spread into the living space, eventually displacing two adults, authorities said Tuesday.

The fire was reported at 10:53 p.m. Monday in the 1400 block of Midnight Sun Drive, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

One firefighter was taken to a hospital with a non-life-threatening injury suffered while putting out the blaze, fire officials said.

The flames were out at 11:56 p.m., officials said. The cause was under investigation.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.

Trending Now

Follow us on Facebook

Privacy Policy

Suscribe Form Desktop

CONTACT US!

Submit your suggestions and questions

Nbc Palm Spring Logo

Download our App

Apple Store Logo

Play Store Logo