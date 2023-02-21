Hemet Police Involved in Shooting; Unclear if Anyone Injured

HEMET (CNS) – Hemet police officers were involved in a shooting Tuesday, but it was unclear if anyone was struck.

The shooting occurred around 10:10 a.m. in the 800 block of South Harvard Street, according to a public information officer from the Hemet Police Department.

No details were immediately released about the circumstances of the shooting, or if anyone was struck.

It was unclear why officers were in the area.

The investigation was continuing Tuesday afternoon.

