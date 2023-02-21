Small Aircraft Makes Hard Landing at Riverside Airport

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – A small aircraft made a hard landing Tuesday at Riverside Municipal Airport.

The incident was reported at 1:55 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Riverside Fire Department. Upon arrival, firefighters found that the occupants had self-extricated, and there were no reported injuries.

A minor fuel release from the aircraft was stopped and contained, the department said.

It was not immediately known how many occupants were in the aircraft at the time of the landing.

The cause of the hard landing was not immediately clear.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.