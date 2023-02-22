Extra Resources to Help Battle Vegetation Fire in Thermal Due to High Winds

THERMAL (CNS) – Firefighters called upon additional resources due to high winds Wednesday as they battled a vegetation fire in Thermal.

Crews responded around 11:50 a.m. near Pierce Street and 68th Avenue to a report of the fire, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

Additional ground resources were requested due to winds of 20 to 30 mph, fire officials said. The Cathedral City Fire Department was also assisting.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.