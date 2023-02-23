Rihanna set to perform at the 2023 Oscars

(CNN) — Please don’t stop the music for Rihanna — she’s not done yet.

Fresh off of her record-breaking 2023 Super Bowl Halftime performance, Rihanna is set to perform “Lift Me Up” from Marvel’s “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” during the Oscars telecast on March 12, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced on Thursday.

“Lift Me Up” was co-written by Rihanna, Tems, Ludwig Göransson and the film’s director Ryan Coogler. The ballad is nominated for best original song at this year’s Oscars, marking Rihanna’s first-ever Academy Award nomination.

“Hold My Hand” by Lady Gaga and BloodPop, written for “Top Gun: Maverick,” is also nominated in the best original song category. Other films with songs nominated are “Tell It like a Woman,” “RRR” and “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

It’s already been a huge year for Rihanna. Earlier this month, the nine-time Grammy-winner announced she’s expecting another child with rapper A$AP Rocky following the Super Bowl, where she performed live for the first time in seven years.

“Wakanda Forever” is nominated for five Oscars this season and made history with its star Angela Bassett earning the first-ever acting nomination for a Marvel film. Bassett earned one previous acting nomination for her portrayal of Tina Turner in 1993’s Turner biopic “What’s Love Got to Do With It?”

The Oscars will be broadcast live on ABC from the Dolby Theater in Hollywood on Sunday March 12 at 8pm EST/5pm PST.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.