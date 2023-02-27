Children Abducted From Home in Riverside, Located and Reunited with their Mother

Pristine Villarreal

The Amber Alert issued on Sunday after a father and his two young children were reported missing has been canceled, according to Riverside County law enforcement officials.

Frank Acosta-Ortega, an off-duty deputy, was arrested Sunday in San Bernardino, who allegedly abducted his 6-year-old daughter and 2-year-old son.

The children have been reunited with their mother. The incident began just after midnight on Sunday, police responded to a domestic violence incident at a home in Presidential Park. Acosta-Ortega made several threats and took the children, with whom he does not have custodial rights, according to authorities.

The 27-year-old suspect was considered armed and dangerous during the search.

