Firefighter Injured Battling Residential Fire in Palm Springs

City News Service Pristine Villarreal

PALM SPRINGS (CNS) – A firefighter was injured Tuesday battling a fire that engulfed two unoccupied homes in Palm Springs.

Firefighters sent to the 400 block of Palladium Boulevard at around 4:40 a.m. Tuesday found the homes fully involved with flames, according to the Palm Springs Fire Department.

The flames began to spread to two other homes and a second alarm was requested, fire officials said. With nine engines and four battalion chiefs at the scene, the fire was subsequently contained to the affected units.

One firefighter sustained a minor injury. No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.

