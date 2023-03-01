Local Actor Brings One-Man Show to Palm Canyon Theatre Wednesday evening

PALM SPRINGS (CNS) – Local actor Ron Coronado will perform his one- man, one-night-only show “Confessions of a Character Actor” Wednesday at the Palm Canyon Theatre, sharing the secrets of the stage through song, stories and visuals.

The show begins at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the theatre at 538 North Palm Canyon Drive.

“I’ve always considered myself a storyteller, and I’m excited to share what it takes to develop the character and everything else that leads up to opening night,” Coronado said.

Coronado has performed locally as Bernadette Bassenger in “Priscilla Queen of the Desert,” Edna Turnblad in “Hairspray,” Jacob in “La Cage Aux Folles,” and Melvin P. Thorpe in “The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas,” according to the theater’s Cara Van Dijk.

He will open up about how the characters spoke through him and remained a part of him after the curtains closed.

“He is known to completely embody his characters and transform himself to the point where he is unrecognizable, even to those who know him well,” Dijk said. “As an actor who loves the process of character development and research, Coronado is excited to share stories of his journey.”

He started performing when he was 12 years old in Michigan and since then, he has performed in Los Angeles, New York and now in Palm Springs, according to Dijk.

Attendees can expect some behind-the-scenes revelations of how witches fly over the audience, how mansions levitate on stage, how a helicopter can fly on stage and more, according to Dijk. Tickets for the show can be purchased at PalmCanyonTheatre.org for $30.

