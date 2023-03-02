Palm Desert Aztecs’ Historic Run ‘not done yet’

Just days after the Palm Desert Aztecs made history with a 3-1 win over Animo Leadership, they sent the Bishop’s Knights back down to San Diego after beating them in similar fashion at home 3-1.

Coach Brenner Lopez praised his teams resiliency and hard work from the beginning of the season to now.

“You know, it’s unbelievable. The guys just keep fighting, never giving up. That’s kind of the philosophy that we’ve kind of taught the guys here. We never give up, no matter what happens if we get scored on first, we get punched in the face, we just keep going, we get knocked down, we get back up and we keep fighting,” said Lopez after Tuesday’s win.

The Aztecs advance to the Regional Semifinals against No. 1 seed Orange Lutheran Thursday at 4pm.