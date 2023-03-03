Average Riverside County Gas Price Rises for Third Day in a Row

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County rose Thursday the third consecutive day, increasing 2 cents to $4.778.

The increase was the third since a 24-day streak of increases totaling 31 cents ended Sunday when it dropped one-tenth of a cent, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It rose 1.4 cents Wednesday and four-tenths of a cent Tuesday.

The average price is 4.6 cents more than one week ago and 33.9 cents higher than one month ago but 6.5 cents less than one year ago. It has dropped $1.595 since rising to a record $6.373 on Oct. 5, 2022.

The national average price rose 1.5 cents to $3.374. It increased two- tenths of a cent Wednesday, ending a run of decreases in 29 of the previous 31 days.

The national average price is 1.9 cents less than one week ago, 12.4 cents lower than one month ago and 28.2 cents below what it was one year ago. It has dropped $1.642 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.