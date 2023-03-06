Average Riverside County Gas Price Rises for 31st Time in 34 Days

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County rose Monday for the 31st time in 34 days, increasing two-tenths of a cent to $4.842.

The average price has increased 40.9 cents over the past 34 days, including 1.1 cents Sunday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 10.2 cents more than one week ago and 34.2 cents higher than one month ago, but 40.9 cents less than one year ago.

The average price has dropped $1.535 since rising to a record $6.373 on Oct. 5, 2022.

The rising prices are the result of reduced supply caused by refinery maintenance and breakdowns, according to Doug Shupe, the Automobile Club of Southern California’s corporate communications manager.

The national average price rose for the sixth consecutive day following a run of 29 decreases in 31 days, increasing three-tenths of a cent to $3.405. The national average price is 4 cents more than one week ago, but 6.5 cents less than one month ago and 60.4 cents lower than one year ago. It has dropped $1.617 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14.

