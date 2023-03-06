Driver Fatally Injured After Sedan Plunges Down Hillside on Highway 79

SAN JACINTO (CNS) – A motorist was killed Monday when his vehicle plunged down a hillside along Highway 79 north of San Jacinto.

The crash happened about 8:30 a.m. on southbound Highway 79, near County Landfill Dump Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The driver of a 2011 Hyundai Elantra apparently lost control, causing his sedan to veer off of the highway and roll down a 100-foot embankment, according to the CHP.

Riverside County Fire Department crews reached the location a short time later and found the motorist, whose name was not immediately released, dead inside the car.

No other vehicles were involved.

The highway remained open during the ensuing recovery operation and preliminary investigation, which concluded three hours later.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the CHP’s San Gorgonio Office at 951-769-2000.

