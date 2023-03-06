Fatal Shooting Investigation Underway in Desert Hot Springs

One person is dead following a shooting in Desert Hot Springs Monday afternoon.

Police were called to reports of a shooting in 13500 of Verbena Drive around 2:50 p.m.

When they arrived they found a man dead in a vehicle, according to Detective Sergeant Christopher Saucier with the Desert Hot Springs Police Department.

Police have closed off Verbena Drive at Two Bunch Palm Trail.

The investigation is ongoing.

Police are asking the public to call Desert Hot Springs Police Department at 760-329-2904 if they have any information about this shooting.