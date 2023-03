Hiker Suffers Injury on East Indio Badlands Trail

INDIO (CNS) – A hiker suffered moderate injuries on a trail in Indio Sunday, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

The injury was reported at 10:47 a.m. Sunday on East Indio Badlands Trail, fire officials said.

The victim was taken to a hospital by ground ambulance.

No further information was immediately available.

