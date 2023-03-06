Man Arrested For Alleged Possession of Handgun, Unregistered Assault Rifle

BLYTHE (CNS) – A 20-year-old man was arrested for allegedly being in possession of a loaded handgun and an unregistered assault rifle after driving past a stop sign, police said Monday.

Blythe resident Christian Joseph Urias was arrested Saturday afternoon for allegedly carrying an unregistered concealed firearm, being in possession of a high-capacity magazine and illegally transporting an assault weapon into California, according to the Blythe Police Department.

About 1:30 p.m. Saturday, police said Urias failed to stop at a stop sign in the 100 block of South Intake Boulevard, prompting officers to conduct a traffic enforcement stop.

“During the investigation, Urias was found to be in possession of an illegal loaded handgun with a high-capacity magazine, and an unregistered assault rifle,” Blythe police officials alleged in a statement.

Urias posted a $50,000 bail bond and was released from Blythe Jail the same day.

His case remained under investigation and anyone with information was asked to call the Blythe Police Department at 760-922-6111 or submit anonymous tips to 760-921-2273 (CARE).

