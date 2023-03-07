Reports of a Student with a Knife Causes Lockdown at Coachella Valley High School

Students, staff, and administrators at a Thermal high school were placed on lockdown for nearly 2 hours Tuesday morning.

Riverside County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a call of a student with a knife on campus around 9:07 a.m. at Coachella Valley High School located in the 83800 block of Airport Boulevard.

Parents called into the NBC Palm Springs newsroom around 9:20 a.m. saying they received notification from the Coachella Valley Unified School District about the lockdown.

At around 10:30 a.m. dozens of parents gathered at the gates and pick up area to check on their children.

Several false rumors have been spreading about this incident on social media and by word of mouth about the lockdown.

Lisette Santiago Public Information Officer with CVUSD said, “a student in the auditorium called the Sheriff’s Department to say there was a active shooter on campus when that was never the case.”

The District would like to remind the public about CA Penal Code 1482.5 PC which prohibits knowingly making false police reports about a crime. “The act is punishable by up to 6 months in jail,” shared Santiago.

The lockdown was lifted at 11 a.m.

No injuries have been reported.