Lift To Rise to Host Virtual Panel Discussion

Lift To Rise will be hosting a virtual panel for discussion about their Housing Collaborative Action Network (CAN) on Wednesday, March 7th at 10 am, according to their website.

The Coachella Valley has a higher share of rent-burdened and severely rent-burdened households than Riverside County, the state of California, and the United States, as stated by the website. Riverside County has one of the nation’s most severe rental housing shortages for extremely low-income households. The Housing CAN is committed to producing 10,000 affordable housing units by 2028 and reducing rent-burdened households by 30 percent over the next 10 years.

From spurring affordable housing development and advocating for change at the local, state, and federal levels to providing education for leaders and resources for residents, their Lift To Rise 2022-24 Action Plan is driving toward the Coachella Valley the community deserves.

You can find information about the Virtual Panel and more on their official website, www.lifttorise.org.