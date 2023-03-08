Department of Waste Resources Seeks Volunteers for Recycling Programs

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – Riverside County residents who want to make a hands- on difference promoting and demonstrating the benefits of recycling can sign up to volunteer for the Department of Waste Resources’ composting and recycling programs.

“Outreach volunteers assist with classes or events by interacting with the public, answering questions on outreach programs and distributing materials,” according to an agency statement. “The ideal volunteer enjoys meeting people, likes to learn new things and is passionate about the environment.”

Volunteer opportunities include participation in classes countywide that can ultimately lead to certification and hosting seminars in schools and community gardens, officials said.

“Outreach volunteers can choose to attend extra training and volunteer more hours to become a master composter,” the DWR said. “Outreach volunteers are integral to the success of recycling and composting programs and are recognized by the county annually for their dedication and hours worked.”

Volunteers can chose the dates and times that are best for them to help the agency with events.

For information on how to register, residents are asked to visit http://www.rcwaste.org/volunteer, or call 951-486-3200.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.