Eisenhower Health Expands Family Birthing Center with Licensed Obstetrical Emergency Department

Eisenhower Health recently expanded its Family Birth Center to include an emergency department for expectant mothers in the Coachella Valley.

The Eisenhower Family Birth Center’s Obstetrical Emergency Department (OBED) is equipped for obstetrical emergent visits, staffed 24/7 by a team of board certified hospitalists specialized in obstetrics, and certified labor and delivery nurses experienced in treating high-risk pregnancies (after 20 weeks).

“In an OBED, you have an emergency unit designed specifically for the needs of the pregnant patient with a dedicated staff,” says Paul Mikel, MD, FACOG, Medical Director, Department of Obstetrics, Eisenhower Health. “A trained specialist sees each and every patient and the care team works together on a plan, offering both improved safety and convenience for the patient.”

The new OBED expands existing services through onsite board certified clinicians with immediate availability for emergency care and deliveries, unscheduled C-sections, patient evaluations and outpatient consults, pregnancy and postpartum emergencies. It functions like an emergency department in that all patients are seen by a physician, evaluated and a decision is made to either admit the patient to the Family Birth Center, or to treat and discharge them home. An obstetrical hospitalist and anesthesiologist are also immediately available to manage all obstetrical emergencies.

“Patient safety is our number one priority,” says Martin Massiello, President and Chief Executive Officer, Eisenhower Health. “We know that by investing in critical resources like onsite clinicians available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, we can enhance the services we offer in the Family Birth Center, and make a positive and long-lasting impact even on our youngest patients.”

Since its opening in May 2021, the Family Birth Center has delivered more than 2,000 babies and is a Level II NICU offering specialized care for infants born at 32 weeks or later.