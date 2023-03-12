BNP Paribas Open: Day 5 Highlights

We’re wrapping up week one of the BNP Paribas open out in tennis paradise and gearing up for an exciting but tough week as we inch closer toward championship Sunday. Just one week from today.

We are at the end of week one here in tennis paradise. The grounds are more packed than ever, with fans eager to get some autographs from the players out on that grass field. But nonetheless, there’s been some great matches going on today, including some upsets from the qualifier Christian Garin taking down the third seed Casper Ruud.

I want to focus in on one match in particular, the Jessica Pegula and Anastasia Potapova match. Potapova, really dominated the first set. Everything was in her control. I saw a lot of forehand and backhand return winners off of Pegula’s serve the first set, with Potapova taking the first set 6-3. In the second set, Pegula looked more comfortable hitting more first serves in, hitting deeper shots and ready for a change of pace taking the set 6-4.

But the third set was quite a battle for both players hanging onto one another, holding serve and not really able to break one another service game. In the end, Pegula was able to take control with a mixture of a defensive and offensive game taking the match with the third set score of 7-5.

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS:

Frances Tiafoe VS. Jason Kubler

Tiafoe’s the favorite going in.

Kubler puts on a hard fight especially when playing the top players, does not back down when times get tough.

Tiafoe takes match 6-3,6-2.

Coco Gauff VS. Linda Noskova

Both younger players.

Both very aggressive and willing to fight for each point.

Could go anywhich way.

Gauff wins 6-4,6-3.

Petra Kvitova VS. Jelena Ostapenko