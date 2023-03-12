Inmate Dies in Custody at Cois Byrd Detention Center

(CNS) – An inmate died in custody at the Cois Byrd Detention Center, authorities announced Sunday.

Deputies were called to the cell of the unresponsive inmate around 4:15 p.m. Saturday, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Custody and jail medical staff along with American Medical Response and Cal Fire personnel immediately administered life-saving measures, according to authorities.

“Ultimately, American Medical Response pronounced the male inmate deceased at 4:48 P.M.,” sheriff’s officials said.

The incident was under investigation by the sheriff’s office, and the cause of death has not yet been determined by the Riverside County Coroner’s Bureau.

The name of the man was not released pending notification to the family.

Authorities believe there were no signs of foul play.

No further information was immediately available.

