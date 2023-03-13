Felon Who Ran over, Killed Hemet Man on Scooter While Drunk Sentenced

BANNING (CNS) – A felon who ran over and killed a 64-year-old Hemet man on a mobility scooter in a drunken driving hit-and-run was sentenced Monday to 25 years in state prison.

Eugene McArthur Pamilton, 30, of Hemet, pleaded guilty March 3 to DUI gross vehicular manslaughter, driving under the influence and a sentence- enhancing allegation of fleeing the scene of a crime. Under his plea agreement with the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office, prosecutors dropped four related felony and misdemeanor charges in exchange for the defendant’s admissions.

During a hearing at the Banning Justice Center, Superior Court Judge Jorge Hernandez certified the terms of the plea deal and imposed the sentence stipulated by the prosecution and defense.

Pamilton killed Ray Billings Jr. on July 23, 2018.

The victim was hit about 10 p.m. in the 1200 block of Florida Avenue, near San Jacinto Street, as he headed to a convenience store on his scooter after leaving his mobile home.

Hemet police Lt. Glen Brock said at the time that Pamilton was eastbound on Florida when he slammed into Billings, causing the victim’s scooter to cartwheel into the curb, ejecting him onto the pavement.

Pamilton raced away immediately afterward. Paramedics pronounced Billings dead at the scene.

“The police department began to receive calls from several motorists, who advised they were following the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run and provided our dispatch with a location,” the lieutenant said.

He said officers were directed to the 2200 block of Devonshire Avenue, roughly a mile away from the collision, where they found the defendant’s vehicle abandoned.

Within a few minutes, the convicted felon was located and taken into custody without a struggle, Brock said.

According to court records, Pamilton has prior convictions for burglary and vehicle theft.

