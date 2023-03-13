Palm Springs Police Search For Missing Man With Dementia

PALM SPRINGS (CNS) – A 68-year-old man with dementia went missing in Palm Springs and police were asking the public for help locating him Monday.

Melvin Rucker was last seen at 2:30 a.m. Saturday near North Indian Canyon Drive and Sunrise Parkway, according to the Palm Springs Police Department. He is not from the area.

Rucker is described as Black, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 180 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes, last seen wearing a plaid hat, gray or black sweater and black Nike shoes.

Anyone with information was asked to call 911 or 760-327-1441.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.