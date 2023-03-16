Storm Damage Causes Road Closures Throughout Riverside County

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – Multiple roads throughout unincorporated areas of Riverside County are closed because of mud, wash-out damage, standing water and other hazards stemming from the recent stormy weather, officials said Thursday.

According to the Riverside County Transportation Department, Apple Canyon Road was closed Wednesday between Highway 74 and Mountain Center in the San Bernardino National Forest, following heavy downpours that caused major flooding along the roadway.

Elm Steet, between Bonita Avenue to the north and Adele Avenue to the south, which frequently floods, was closed in Cabazon because of damage Wednesday, officials said.

Similarly, Wilson Valley Road between Sage Road and Highway 371 in Sage was washed out, prompting closure of the roughly six-mile stretch.

Officials said that Snow Creek Canyon Road south of Highway 111, just northwest of Palm Springs, was also closed Wednesday due to weather-related obstructions.

After standing water created driving hazards on a half-mile segment of Vineland Street, between Avenida Miravilla and Noble Street in Cherry Valley, the transportation department also closed it on Wednesday.

The last of the closures occurred Wednesday night along Hostettler Road, from Temescal Canyon Road to Bolo Court, in Temescal Valley. Officials said that the roughly mile-long segment became impassable because of flooding.

It could not be confirmed whether the passages would be cleared, repaired and reopened before the next storm system arrives early next week.

