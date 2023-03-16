Student Injured, Another Arrested Following Altercation at Menifee School

MENIFEE (CNS) – A fight between female students at a Menifee high school resulted in one of them being hospitalized and the other arrested, authorities said Thursday.

The violent encounter occurred Tuesday at Heritage High School on Briggs Road, according to the Menifee Police Department.

Capt. Dave Gutierrez said that the two students, whose identities were not disclosed, were involved in an “on-campus physical fight” that caused one girl to suffer unspecified injuries.

The reason for the altercation was unknown.

Campus officials did not learn about the tussle until the injured girl was discovered, after which she “was transported to a local hospital for treatment,” Gutierrez said.

He said that the youth was released from the hospital Wednesday and is expected to fully recover.

“The school resource officer conducted a thorough investigation, which included interviewing the involved students, interviewing witnesses and reviewing video that was taken by other students,” the police captain said. “Upon completion of the investigation, the SRO arrested the other involved student for felony assault.”

The girl was booked into Riverside Juvenile Hall. Her custody status Thursday could not be confirmed.

“The Menifee Police Department would like to urge parents to have productive conversations with their students regarding the negative impacts of video recording fights and then sharing the videos on social media,” Gutierrez said. “Taking the videos is not productive and can lead to continued violence.”

