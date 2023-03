BNP Paribas Open Day 10 Highlights

Highlighted Matches:

Elena Rybakina DEF. Iga Swiatek 6-2, 6-2

Aryna Sabalenka DEF. Maria Sakkari 6-2, 6-3

Looks like the women’s final match on Championship Sunday will be between Elena Rybakina, the 10th seed and Aryna Sabalenka, the second seed.