Four Dead in Wrong-Way Crash on SR-71 in Chino Hills

CHINO HILLS (CNS) – Four people died Sunday in a wrong-way, head-on crash on a Chino Hills freeway.

The crash happened on the southbound state Route 71 at Chino Hills Parkway just after 2:30 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash involved six vehicles and left one engulfed in flames, the CHP reported.

The four victims died at the scene, including the wrong-way driver. Their names were withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Two other victims involved in the crash were transported to a hospital. Their current conditions were still unknown.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.

