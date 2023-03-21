Fashion Week El Paseo Brings All The Glitz and Glam to the Coachella Valley

The biggest week of glitz and glamour returns to the Coachella Valley. Featuring the best in the west, Fashion Week El Paseo is celebrating 16 years of style with a look at the latest trends for the current and upcoming season in the west coast’s largest consumer fashion show.

“We started with Fashion Show of all of the stores on El Paseo 16 years ago,” said Susan Stein, Creative Producer of Fashion Week El Paseo and Fashion Editor of Palm Springs Life. “Last night, we had 11 stores with a magnificent show of fashion.”

Fashion enthusiasts travel from near and far to find out what’s new and now – from household designers to homegrown trendsetters.

“To be a part of something so huge as a new boutique owner is really important and impactful to get my name, my brand and my boutique out there to the world,” said Chrissy Armstrong, Owner of CHRISSY’s on El Paseo.

Armstrong started as a jewelry vendor at College of the Desert’s Street Fair, then opened her boutique during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“So I opened up a little boutique and did my jewelry and gifting down the street and after about 8 months, I found that I was loving the clothing aspect of it, so I moved here to the corner of El Paseo,” said Armstrong.

Chrissy’s on El Paseo features bright-colored yet sophisticated staple pieces for seasoned or new fashion consumers.

“First and foremost, it’s always a party at Chrissy’s. We have rose all day so it’s a lot of fun because you can buy clothing anywhere,” said Armstrong. “What I really strive for is to make sure that if there’s 3 generations of women, each of them can find something unique. So you can have the grandma, the daughter and the granddaughter in and all three of them can find an amazing outfit, great accessories and gift items as well.”

Her vibrant and festive boutique is one of many featured in this year’s Fashion Week El Paseo with an emphasis on woman-owned and U.S. made selections.

“El Paseo Fashion Week is a huge deal,” said Armstrong. “And especially if you are fashion-minded or just interested in seeing the clothing and the new trends that are coming out, we offer that here in the valley like nobody else does except for New York, so it really sets us apart.”

Fashion Week El Paseo continues all week and tonight, vintage rock and roll meets Hollywood glamour. The Hendrix Roe Experience – “Castles Made Of Sand” hits the runway this evening. The show benefits local charity Sanctuary Palm Springs.

