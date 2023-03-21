Man Dead From Industrial Injury Near Indio Identified as Perris Man, 53

City News Service Pristine Villarreal

INDIO (CNS) – A man who died from an industrial injury near Indio was identified as a 53-year-old Perris resident Tuesday.

The Riverside County coroner’s office identified him as Teodolfo Morga Rivera.

Sheriff’s deputies responded at around 11 a.m. to the 88200 block of Fargo Canyon Road Monday to a report of a fatal industrial-related accident, Riverside County Sheriff’s Department public information officer Wenndy Brito- Gonzalez told City News Service.

Deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department and a coroner were called to the scene to investigate.

“At 1:27 p.m., the coroner responded to the scene and took over the investigation as it did not appear criminal in nature,” Brito-Gonzalez told CNS.

No other information was immediately available.

