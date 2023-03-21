NHL’s Seattle Kraken make stop in Coachella Valley, Goalie Daccord called up

The Seattle Kraken hit the road to the Lone Star state for their next game against the Dallas Stars, but they made a pit stop right here in the Coachella Valley. Season Ticket members were able to watch their open Practice Monday morning before they hit the road to Dallas. Two familiar faces will be suiting up for the Kraken Tuesday night.

Jesper Froden has been a member of the Kraken for the last month while Goalie Joey Daccord got the call up Monday night to play against the Stars on the road. A level all professional athletes aim for.

Our Tali Letoi spoke with Jesper & Joey before they left town about the opportunity and even spoke with Coach Hakstol about the latest additions he says the team values.