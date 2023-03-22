‘Can I take another hit before I go to jail?’| Woman arrested for driving under the influence

CNN Newsource Pristine Villarreal

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (KRIS) — According to San Patricio County Sheriff Oscar Rivera’s Facebook post, the San Pat sheriff’s office received a call about a woman driving erratically through a farm south of Taft on Monday.

The post states the Taft Police Department and sheriff’s deputies responded to the incident.

Officials said the woman ran the vehicle into a John Deere tractor and tried to leave the scene. They added the 19-year-old woman was “obviously” under the influence.

The Taft police chief John Landreth blocked her vehicle in from the tractor, and removed her from the car. She allegedly had a controlled substance pipe next to her.

“And yes, she kindly asked Chief Landreth if she could take a hit before she went to jail,” the post said.

The woman was taken into custody. Officials later learned the vehicle she was driving had been reported stolen from a business north of Odem.

She was charged with driving while intoxicated, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and possession of a controlled substance.

