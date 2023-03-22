One Dead in Fiery Crash in Temescal Valley

TEMESCAL VALLEY (CNS) – One person was killed and two others were trapped inside a vehicle after a fiery two-vehicle collision in Temescal Valley, authorities said Wednesday.

The collision was reported at approximately 11:39 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

California Highway Patrol officers responded to northbound Interstate 15 and Indian Truck Trail where they found one vehicle upside down and on fire, the CHP reported.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene and the other two people were extricated from the vehicle and treated for their injuries, the RCFD said.

The CHP was investigating the crash.

