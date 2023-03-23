CVUSD Urges Locals To Conserve Water Despite Rainy Conditions

California’s drought has left reservoirs and other water sources at lower levels than before, but if the rainy season continues, it could potentially help out with drought conditions.

“It’s been actually great to see so much rain and all the rain events because it is helping to refill those reservoirs.” says Lorraine Garcia, the Communication Manager and PIO for Coachella Valley Water District.

California has been in a drought several years now, reservoirs are at historic lows. This year’s rainy season is helping turn things around, the Coachella Valley Water District brings us water from several sources including groundwater, recycled water and imported water from the state’s water project.

“…. And we use that water to replenish the water that we use from our groundwater basin for our customers.” Garcia says.

All of the rain here in the valley helps but we’re still in a drought and the state still faces some big decisions.

“The state is considering many things, including the reservoir levels and the snowpack in the Sierras. So once they make a decision that will go out to all the agencies you know, but right now it does, it’s looking good and we’re happy to see a more of a wet year.”

CWVD says preparation is everything.

“I would say you know we’re seeing a lot of flooding in Northern California. We actually are well prepared to funnel that water through the storm water channel which you may have seen. And so it’s doing its job in keeping water going through that stormwater channel.”

If there’s one downside to all of the rain, it’s the runoff that tends to cause street flooding along the wash CVWD says overall, that’s a good problem to have.

“But it is important to remember that you know water is our most precious resource and it’s up to all of us to do our part to save it for future dry years and for future generations. So our message at all times is to use water efficiently no matter if we’re in a drought or not.”

CVWD does offer rebates for all customers in exchange for water conservation, whether that be removing turf and replacing it with desert landscaping or using smart irrigation controllers, all for long-term conservation