One Person in Custody Following Armed Altercation at Business in Palm Desert

PALM DESERT (CNS) – An altercation broke out Thursday at a Palm Desert business involving a person armed with a gun and another person, resulting in an arrest.

Deputies responded around 1 p.m. to a business in the 72000 block of Highway 111 to a report of a physical altercation, Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Public Information Officer Sgt. Deirdre Vickers told City News Service.

Vickers said that one person involved was armed with a handgun and fled the location before deputies arrived.

“Out of an abundance of caution, deputies evacuated the business and conducted a search for victims or additional suspects; none were located,” Vickers told CNS. “A firearm was recovered inside the business, and the suspect was located and taken into custody.” It was unclear where deputies found the suspect, who was not immediately identified.

No injuries were reported, Vickers said. No other suspects were outstanding.

