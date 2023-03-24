San Jacinto Assault Suspect Surrenders After Lengthy Standoff

SAN JACINTO (CNS) – A 28-year-old man who allegedly assaulted a woman in San Jacinto surrendered to authorities Thursday after a lengthy standoff.

Deputies responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call at an apartment in the 300 block of Shaver Street at 7:37 a.m. Thursday, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

They contacted a 51-year-old San Jacinto woman and immediately provided medical aid before the woman was taken to a hospital for emergency medical treatment, while the suspect, Salvador Magdeleno-Angulo of San Jacinto, barricaded himself inside the apartment, authorities said.

No further information was provided about the woman’s injuries.

Deputies from the sheriff’s San Jacinto station attempted multiple times to negotiate with Angulo, but he refused to leave the apartment, sheriff’s officials said. Deputies requested the assistance of a SWAT unit to assist with the standoff.

Due to Angulo’s behavior, the surrounding area was evacuated, including a nearby elementary school, officials said.

After a lengthy standoff, the suspect surrendered without further incident. A search warrant was served at the location and evidential items related to the crime was recovered, sheriff’s officials said. Angulo was expected to be booked into Cois Byrd Detention Center on suspicion of attempt murder, assault with a deadly weapon and mayhem.

Anyone with information about the alleged assault was asked to contact Investigator Riddle at the San Jacinto sheriff’s station at 951-654-2702.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.