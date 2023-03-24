Two Coachella Teens Arrested in Shooting

COACHELLA (CNS) – A 19-year-old man and a 14-year-old teen were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder Thursday, with authorities accusing the Coachella residents of shooting at two other Coachella teenagers last month.

Salomon Cruz-Rodriguez Jr. and the unidentified 14-year-old suspect were arrested without incident Thursday after authorities served warrants at their Coachella residences, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Cruz-Rodriguez Jr. was located in the 84100 block of Laguna Lane, and the 14-year-old was located in the 85800 block of Avenida Grace.

The sheriff’s department said firearms were recovered during the searches, and also during an additional search in the 83500 block of Jade Rock Road.

Authorities said patrol units from the sheriff’s Thermal station responded to the 49200 block of Grapefruit Boulevard in Coachella regarding a shooting on Feb. 17. They found limited information about the involved parties, however numerous shell casings were located in the area, authorities said.

No injuries were reported and no businesses were struck. The Thermal station’s Special Investigations Unit assumed the investigation.

During the investigation, the victims were identified as 16-year-old and 17-year-old juvenile residents of Coachella, and the suspects were positively identified as Cruz-Rodriguez Jr. and the 14-year-old juvenile, according to the department.

Cruz-Rodriguez Jr. was booked at the John Benoit Detention Center in Indio on suspicion of attempt murder. The 14-year-old juvenile was booked at the Juvenile Hall in Indio, also on suspicion of attempt murder.

The sheriff’s Thermal station Special Investigations Unit asked anyone with information about the case to contact Corporal McTigue at 760-863- 2813. Those who wish to remain anonymous may call Valley Crime Stoppers at 760- 341-7867.

