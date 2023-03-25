One Local Church Gives Back To Residents In Need

One local church spent their Saturday morning beautifying four homes in Cathedral City.

Destiny Church in Cathedral City does their best to help out neighboring members of their community.

“I’m just restoring the community here. Pretty much giving back you know, some community service outreach and doing God’s work.” says Joe Quevedo, a volunteer from Destiny Church.

The “beautifying” included pulling weeds, trimming trees, and painting over old and chipped paint, all to help community members.

“I know, it’s a team effort, community effort with the different cities, he goes to and talks to and sees where, who needs help.” Daniel Martinez, owner of Dantor Martinez Construction.

It’s something the church does for members of the Coachella Valley, year after year.

“Through Destiny Church, Rick Saldivar orchestrated this whole thing. He does it every year, we do it every year. Last year, we did something in Palm Springs. A year before that, we did something in Desert Hot Springs, and this year, here we are in Cathedral City.” Martinez says.

Martinez actively attends Destiny Church and says he donated his time, equipment, and own trash trailers to help with today’s project.

“I started at six, my guys started about 6:30 or so picking up paints. You know, we also donate materials. You know, my guys picked up the paints and the materials that you see here today. Destiny Church brought a bunch of rakes and shovels and things like that.”

The church’s goal is to help the residents that live in these homes, who can’t do these jobs themselves, with one greater idea in mind.

“We want to bring that connection back to the community. We want people to know each other and to be involved in each other’s lives.” says David Martin, the Outreach Lead for Destiny Church in Cathedral City.

With plenty of volunteers, many of today’s projects exceeded expectations, leaving smiles on the faces of those who felt the support.