Felon Charged with Trying to Kill Woman, Engaging in Standoff with Deputies

BANNING (CNS) – A parolee accused of trying to kill a woman in her San Jacinto apartment before she was able to escape, then barricading himself inside the residence in an hours-long standoff with deputies, was charged Monday with attempted murder and other offenses.

Salvador Magdaleno Angulo, 27, was arrested Thursday following the alleged assault and confrontation with law enforcement in the 300 block of Shaver Street.

Along with attempted murder, Angulo is charged with mayhem, assault resulting in great bodily injury and assault with a deadly weapon.

The defendant, who is being held without bail at the Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta, was slated to make his initial court appearance Monday afternoon at the Banning Justice Center.

According to Riverside County sheriff’s Lt. Jeremy Harding, shortly before 8 a.m. Thursday, the convicted felon allegedly attacked the 51-year-old woman in her apartment on Shaver Street, where he was staying.

The relationship between Angulo and the victim wasn’t disclosed, nor was her identity.

Harding alleged that the defendant assaulted the woman for an unspecified period, causing injuries, which required immediate medical attention. A possible motive for the alleged attack was not disclosed.

The sergeant said that witnesses called 911, and patrol deputies reached the apartment minutes later, at which point they encountered the victim, who was taken by ambulance to a regional medical center for treatment.

She was recovering from her injuries Monday.

Harding said deputies were unable to enter the apartment after Angulo allegedly barricaded himself alone inside.

“He refused to cooperate and fortified himself in the apartment,” the sheriff’s spokesman said. “Due to Angulo’s behavior, the surrounding area was evacuated, including a nearby elementary school, for public safety.”

The standoff lasted until 1:30 p.m., when Angulo surrendered without further incident, according to Harding.

Neither the defendant nor any deputies were injured.

According to court records, Angulo has prior convictions for assault resulting in great bodily injury and attempted robbery.

