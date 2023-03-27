Multiple injured in ‘active shooter event’ at elementary school in Nashville. The shooter is dead, police say

(CNN) — A person carried out an “active shooter event” at the Covenant School, a private Christian elementary school in Nashville, Tennessee, on Monday, the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department said.

The shooter was “engaged by” police and is dead, police said.

The Nashville Fire Department reported it responded to “an active aggressor” and said there are “multiple patients.”

The Covenant School is a private Christian school founded in 2001 as a ministry of Covenant Presbyterian Church. The school teaches preschool through 6th grade and has an average enrollment of about 200 people in recent years, according to its website.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

