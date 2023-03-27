Ray Clark & Clark’s Nutrition Receive National Community Purpose & Health Award

This year at Expo West, the largest health food expo in the country according to the press release, Ray Clark and Clark’s Nutrition were awarded the New Hope Community Purpose & Impact Health Award.

Over the last 50 years, Clark’s has trained thousands of employees, and helped hundreds of thousands of people with their health journey. One of Ray’s industry contributions is that in 1994 he helped to get the DSHEA bill passed, giving freedom of supplement choice to all.

As Ray received this award, he was quick to remind the audience that the honor of receiving The Health Award signals to anyone looking at the definition of success that it’s found in the investment in people.

Congratulations to Ray Clark, his family and Clark’s Nutrition for investing in others and setting the bar high for future award recipients.