Celebrity Grand Marshal for Palm Springs Classic Car Parade, Nancy Sinatra

PALM SPRINGS (CNS) – Nancy Sinatra, the daughter of Frank Sinatra, will be the celebrity grand marshal for the Palm Springs 85th Anniversary Classic Car Parade next week, city officials announced Tuesday.

The free “Cruising Through the Years” parade will get in gear at 11:30 a.m. April 8 along Amado Road from the Palm Springs Convention Center to the Downtown Park, according to Palm Springs communications director Amy Blaisdell. A limited number of free bleacher seats will be set up near the Jackie Lee Houston Plaza.

“We are absolutely thrilled to have the fabulous Nancy Sinatra and so many other local celebrities, community leaders, and pioneers join us for what is sure to be an epic parade and incredible day celebrating 85 years of the magic that makes Palm Springs like no place else,” Mayor Grace Garner said in a statement.

She will be joined by notable local celebrities, community leaders and city pioneers including football legend Fred “The Hammer” Williamson, supermodel Beverly Johnson, philanthropist Harold Matzner, Palm Springs International Film Festival chairman Charlie Pasarell, tennis legend Rosie Casals and many others, Blaisdell said.

Participants will ride in 85 classic cars dating back to 1938, when the city was incorporated.

The parade will be followed by various festivities, including an opening ceremony at 12:30 p.m., a car show and DJ set at 1 p.m., a canine celebrity costume contest at 6 p.m. and an Elton John Tribute Concert at 7 p.m. to end the night, according to Blaisdell.

“Our 85th Anniversary Classic Car Parade & Show is sure to go down in the history books,” organizer and founder of Palm Springs Exotic Car Auctions Keith McCormick said in a statement. “No other city that I know of has ever had 85 cars representing 85 years all in one place.”

He added that the Guinness Book of World Records will be on hand to document the event.

More information about the day of festivities can be found at palmsprings85.com.

