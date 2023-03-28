Developmentally Disabled Man Last Seen In Riverside Reported Missing

City News Service Pristine Villarreal

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – A 30-year-old developmentally disabled man who needs medical assistance was reported missing after last being seen in Riverside Monday.

Jesus Farias was last seen around 4 p.m. near Aldrich Court and Delano Drive, according to the Riverside Police Department. He was described as 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighing 180 pounds, Hispanic with brown hair and only one eye, his right. He was last seen wearing a dark colored sweatshirt and white pants.

Farias has the mental capacity of a small child, police said.

Anyone with information about Farias’ whereabouts is encouraged to call the Riverside Police Department’s Public Safety Communication Center at 951-354-2007. Callers have the option to reference his name or report number of 230008557.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.

